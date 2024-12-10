First Light Fusion: Empowering agile teams in energy transition

A greener energy solution
First Light is a pioneering inertial fusion company, founded in 2011 as a spin out from Oxford University. Its mission, encapsulated in the statement ‘Fusion power by the simplest means possible,’ reflects its goal to develop a commercially viable path to fusion energy collaborating with other fusion operators. Fusion energy, the power of the sun, is a promising alternative as it produces no greenhouse gases and utilizes abundant fuel sources like hydrogen and lithium, making it a key player in the energy transition.
Inertial fusion operates by confining fusible materials through immense pressure and temperature. This is achieved by connecting a high-energy ‘driver’ to a specially designed target containing an amplifier and the fuel. First Light has successfully demonstrated fusion using a cost-effective driver paired with its innovative amplifier technology. These targets are currently evolving, undergoing testing at various pulsed-power facilities globally to showcase an essential capability required for commercial energy generation.
To achieve breakthroughs in sustainable energy, First Light leverages technology that aligns with its research findings and concepts. While theoretical physics and engineering form the backbone of the First Light team’s efforts, software also plays a crucial role. This focus led the company to partner with Thoughtworks, establishing a multi-year consulting agreement in early 2022 to provide advisory services as part of its working groups.
Agility is a core value at First Light. To tackle the intricate scientific challenges of inertial fusion in the simplest and most efficient manner, our technical work program must empower our teams to swiftly adapt to new information and insights.
Where Agile meets power
Our partnership is dedicated to promoting the adoption of Agile practices, expanding facilities, and fostering organizational growth. We began with workshops designed to introduce Agile principles and initial practices for the team to embrace. Following these workshops, we organized seminars, retrospectives, and ongoing mentoring sessions for change leaders to help them uphold these Agile principles as the organization evolved.
We committed to helping First Light refine its scientific and operational processes. This involved guiding them in maintaining agility while blending industrial prototyping, scientific experimentation, and software engineering development. In this dynamic landscape, flexibility and a low cost of change were essential. The team, already enthusiastic about Agile methodologies, was eager to benefit from our expertise.
Once we established momentum for change in several key business areas, we conducted a comprehensive assessment of First Light’s engineering practices—beyond just software—which yielded a prioritized list of areas for improvement along with recommendations for future practices and behaviors. This change strategy has been underway for over a year, during which we have consistently provided support and mentorship to the change leaders.
Our partnership with First Light demonstrates the transformative potential of collaboration. By combining Agile principles with the groundbreaking science of inertial fusion, we are paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.
What’s next?
First Light continues to make great progress with both their research and their goal to commercialize fusion energy. As the organization continues to evolve and commercialise, it needs to continuously improve its working practices. Thoughtworks looks forward to supporting First Light in the future.