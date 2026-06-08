A foundation for innovation: Defining the target technology architectures for a decentralized grid

Energinet is an independent public enterprise owned by the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, responsible for maintaining the security of supply and the overall infrastructure of Denmark’s electricity and gas grids. As a key facilitator of the green transition, the organization focuses on integrating high shares of renewable energy into the national energy system while fostering efficient, market-based cross-border energy trade.

To support Energinet in managing the nation’s energy infrastructure, Thoughtworks functioned as a strategic enabler, helping the organization define and build the target technology architectures necessary for a carbon-neutral future. By establishing clear guardrails and a shared ontology, we empowered them to navigate the "triple threat" of decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization.