A foundation for innovation: Defining the target technology architectures for a decentralized grid

Energinet is an independent public enterprise owned by the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, responsible for maintaining the security of supply and the overall infrastructure of Denmark’s electricity and gas grids. As a key facilitator of the green transition, the organization focuses on integrating high shares of renewable energy into the national energy system while fostering efficient, market-based cross-border energy trade.
To support Energinet in managing the nation’s energy infrastructure, Thoughtworks functioned as a strategic enabler, helping the organization define and build the target technology architectures necessary for a carbon-neutral future. By establishing clear guardrails and a shared ontology, we empowered them to navigate the "triple threat" of decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization.
Navigating complexity through architectural clarity
The shift toward intermittent renewables and millions of distributed energy resources (DERs) created a multi-directional grid that legacy, siloed systems could no longer manage. Thoughtworks collaborated with stakeholders, from the CIO to domain engineers, to deliver a comprehensive 3-5 year technology blueprint in just eight weeks. This collaboration focused on moving Energinet from reactive fixes to proactive planning by establishing three strategic imperatives:
Establishing a shared data ontology: We enabled the transition to a Data-as-a-Product mindset, treating data as a core business product rather than a passive asset. This provided a shared understanding and mandated ownership within source business domains, ensuring foundational trust and high data quality across the grid.
Enabling self-service architectures: To eliminate delivery friction and technical debt, we helped Energinet consolidate fragmented capabilities into three core self-service platforms: Engineering, Data, and Integration. This architecture allows teams to reuse capabilities, accelerating the time-to-market for critical grid projects.
Defining infrastructure guardrails: We facilitated a new hosting policy that provides clear guidance on workload placement across data centers and cloud hyperscalers. By embedding infrastructure-as-code and automated security controls, we provided the "freedom within guardrails" necessary for decentralized teams to remain resilient and compliant.
Empowering a future-ready organization
Thoughtworks’ role as an enabler transformed Energinet’s approach to technology investment and delivery. By implementing an agile operating model based on lean portfolio management and federated governance, we provided them with the autonomy to build the right solutions while maintaining enterprise-wide alignment.
The impact of this enabling framework was immediate:
Executive alignment
The CIO is now using the strategy to prioritize high-value investments for the upcoming year.
Cultural transformation
The blueprint has become a physical anchor for discussion across Energinet’s premises, bridging the gap between traditional operational technology (OT) and modern IT needs.
Iterative value delivery
By adopting a "thin-slice" approach to the target architecture, the organization is delivering value faster and identifying change needs early, avoiding the risks of a "big bang" transformation.
By prioritizing a digital foundation built on clear architectural standards and data quality, Thoughtworks has enabled Energinet to lead the nation’s green transition while ensuring a secure and stable energy supply.