Business expansion through game-changing managed services

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses often face challenges that impede growth, particularly when managing complex operations across multiple regions. Our client, a leading online employment marketplace in Australia, encountered these issues as they expanded across Asia, struggling with disconnected product platforms and inconsistent user experiences, which impacted scalability and operational efficiency.



Recognizing the need for transformation, the organization turned to Thoughtworks for help. With a proven track record in digital innovation, we were brought in to streamline their operations and enhance scalability. Our DAMO™ Managed Services provided a comprehensive approach, ensuring seamless integration and improved platform efficiency. This collaboration was pivotal in supporting their growth objectives and optimizing operational capabilities.

Upholding seamless operations during any transformative phase is essential to prevent disruption and foster sustainable growth. It became evident that a unified product platform was no longer optional, but a necessity — one that would not only ensure consistent offerings throughout the platform, but also lay a solid foundation for future international expansion.



The DAMO™ Managed Services approach



The client's previous systems required frequent upkeep, leading to inefficiencies and security vulnerabilities. They needed a low-maintenance solution to maintain and evolve their core systems. DAMO™ managed services provided a solution that went beyond sustaining applications to continuously enhance and transform them. By adopting this approach, our client could achieve enhanced efficiency, improved security measures and scalable solutions aligned with their operational goals.

We assumed ownership of seven key applications tailored to support the client’s diverse operational needs. Within the domain of Candidate applications, we assembled a dedicated team focused on enhancing user engagement and ensuring an intuitive experience. Additionally, in the Hirer domain, encompassing five critical revenue generation and agent-facing systems, a streamlined team worked diligently to improve functionality and efficiency. This targeted expertise helped foster a cohesive, user-centric ecosystem that drives sustained growth.

