AI in IT operations is moving from promise to practice, but value realization is still lagging. Why?



Because 90% of organizations remain locked in costly, project-based modernization cycles that prevent AI from delivering consistent, measurable outcomes.



The leaders closing this gap are embedding AI into the fabric of operations, turning IT into a driver of continuous modernization and building systems that grow up, not grow old.



In this on-demand webinar, Jen Thomson, Associate Vice President, IDC, and Joshua Burks, SVP and Global Leader of Managed Services, Thoughtworks, explore what this shift looks like in practice and how to rebuild your operating model for the AI era.



In this 45-minute session, you'll discover: