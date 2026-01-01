Global Capability Centers
Spark the extraordinary innovation of empowered Global Capability Centers
Is your Global Capability Center driving innovation or stuck in maintenance mode? Many GCCs operate with over 90% of their efforts consumed by sustaining operations, leaving limited capacity for driving innovation. This hinders scalability, agility and their ability to deliver enterprise-wide value and leadership.
We help GCCs overcome these challenges, transforming them into hubs of innovation, collaboration and strategic impact.
Our tailored frameworks reduce operational burdens by 30-50%, enhance workforce capabilities, and ensure scalable, efficient and adaptable GCCs. Backed by our software engineering expertise, we enable GCCs to achieve measurable ROI and accelerate time-to-market by up to 50%. With Thoughtworks, GCCs no longer just sustain operations; they lead the way in innovation and AI adoption. Read Perspectives to see how GCCs are evolving from back offices into strategic innovation engines.
Benefits
Accelerated innovation
Shift from maintenance-heavy operations to an innovation-first model, driving 300-500% ROI through AI-enabled platforms, faster market delivery and enhanced business outcomes.
Enhanced efficiency and cost savings
Reduce maintenance efforts up to 60% with AI-driven automation, cutting costs, accelerating time-to-market by up to 30% and freeing resources for high-value, strategic initiatives.
AI-readiness and workforce transformation
Develop AI-ready teams through structured upskilling in AI, cloud and DevSecOps - creating a sustainable foundation for scaling innovation and future growth.
Our services
Design strategic frameworks for global capability centers, optimizing team structures, communication flows and delivery alignment to enhance scalability and operational efficiency.
Establish or modernize global capability centers with scalable infrastructure, upskilled teams and best-practice frameworks to enhance collaboration and delivery speed.
Ensure seamless operations of global capability centers by optimizing workflows, governance and collaboration to sustain high efficiency and continuous improvement.