Alla Simoneau Global Operations Leader, Amazon Web Services

Alla leads Strategic Global Operations for AWS’ Digital Innovation program, overseeing a team of Business Development Managers that enable thousands of customers to leverage Amazon’s approach to innovation to develop new digital products and services. Prior to AWS, Alla led the North America Business Development organization at AmazonFresh, and began her career with Amazon leading Amazon Marketplace categories. Prior to Amazon, she worked with General Electric leading a mix of commercial, operational and finance initiatives across the renewable energy division.