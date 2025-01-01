i. Putting data assets to use

Delivering tangible business outcomes has to be the primary objective of any AI initiative, and that requires organizations to prioritize use cases that represent meaningful improvements for the customer base, before creating an AI-ready data foundation that makes those enhancements possible.

At BMW Group, providing proactive customer care was the principle guiding the design of the company’s AI platform, which now enables teams across the company to develop, maintain and operate AI use cases, and reduce time to market for AI applications that enhance the way customers interact with and feel about their vehicles – and the BMW Group brand.