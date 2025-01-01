Book
Putting humans at the center of the AI revolution
Most books will tell you how AI works and explain why it's going to revolutionize your business — but all too often they fail to take seriously the question of how you should work with AI.
Humanizing AI Strategy is different: it explores and demonstrates how to design, build and manage AI systems that don't only deliver business impact but align with your values too.
Written by Tiankai Feng, author of Humanizing Data Strategy, this book will show you how to embrace adaptive AI governance, empower cross-functional teams to think through the ethical implications of AI, and, ultimately, create a culture of ethical innovation.
Empower teams to build effective and ethical AI systems and services.
Embed conscience-driven design inside your processes and workflows.
Implement effective testing and governance that puts people first.
Lead by example and set a clear and responsible AI vision for your teams.
This book meets us at the crossroads of possibility and responsibility. It is written for the developers, strategists, product leaders and thinkers who are shaping AI today — and for those who will shape it tomorrow.
Tiankai FengHead of Data Strategy & Data Governance Services, Europe
I am the the Data Strategy & Data Governance Lead at Thoughtworks Europe.
Having worked in data analytics, data governance and data strategy for more than a decade, I have come to find a particular passion for the human dimension of data: collaboration, communication and creativity.
I like to make data more understandable, approachable and fun through music and memes.