Putting humans at the center of the AI revolution

Most books will tell you how AI works and explain why it's going to revolutionize your business — but all too often they fail to take seriously the question of how you should work with AI.

Humanizing AI Strategy is different: it explores and demonstrates how to design, build and manage AI systems that don't only deliver business impact but align with your values too.

Written by Tiankai Feng, author of Humanizing Data Strategy, this book will show you how to embrace adaptive AI governance, empower cross-functional teams to think through the ethical implications of AI, and, ultimately, create a culture of ethical innovation.