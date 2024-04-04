Executing this shift requires that the sales channels (specifically, dealerships) be on board, but there is resistance. Dealers are not excited to choose wholesale over the retail premium they've pocketed for decades, nor are they willing to be disintermediated in the relationship with the end-customer. Dealers bound by territorial agreements in real life (IRL) have found there are no restrictions on their ability to pursue business through digital channels, enabling them to capture more sales in the conventional sales model. Additionally, technical service roles are difficult to staff, particularly in North America. While it sounds great that dealers will benefit from a services windfall, their labor footprint (e.g., acquisition, training, salary, and retention) must be ready to capture it. Dealers know what they stand to lose much more than they know what they stand to gain.

OEMs cannot effectively pursue D2C without co-opting channel resistance to position all partners to benefit from new opportunities for growth.

Dealer buy-in:

Industrial product dealerships built for IRL are subscale in the digital arena. Dealer networks are also asymmetric, with only the largest of the large having anywhere near the economic power to challenge this change; resistance simply pits dealer on dealer for a low-growth source of revenue. And with the revenue-mix changing, dealer investment in innovations in pursuit of yesterday’s revenue is a waste of capital. OEMs have a difficult task to bring dealers into alignment. While OEMs are not abandoning their dealer networks, OEMs must compel dealers to modernize commercial and fulfillment activities if they are to achieve equilibrium of the new revenue-mix throughout the network. Unless OEMs do this, those networks will be an impediment to change.

Customer buy-in:

It will also take effort to get customers to buy into this change. The processes, systems, economic model and corporate culture are geared for a B2B2C model, not B2C. Buying from dealers means the frustration of haggling but the satisfaction of buying at a discount to retail; buying from the OEM means no more negotiation and paying MSRP. Plenty of customers aren't too excited to rent capabilities of machines they nominally purchased, or to lose the power of decision as to who performs repairs on the equipment.

Trust is built on transparency:

OEM-provided insights and recommendations for machine use and maintenance are no doubt valuable, but must overcome trust barriers. Few people respond favorably to being watched or “graded” by anonymous people—or worse, by algorithms. It is out of the scope of this analysis, but suffice to say OEMs have their work cut out for them to be sufficiently transparent with customers so that D2C practices are not deemed predatory.

D2C is a massive cultural and technological change for OEMs:

D2C doesn’t come cheap. The shift from wholesale to retail brings new customer touchpoints, which—even with all of the self-service technology in the world—will require increased headcount for customer service and solution engineer roles. Meanwhile, inflation continues to drive increases in OEM employee salaries. An increase in headcount for difficult-to-staff roles, in an environment where salaries remain elevated, is not an attractive proposition.

Not to mention, OEM commercial models are built around dealers, not owner/operators. Plenty of ink has been spent by the chattering classes that companies must become “customer centric”, but for OEMs this is a very real transition. OEMs enjoy an asymmetric commercial relationship with a limited number of captive businesses, i.e., dealers who have little choice but to accommodate the OEM’s commercial idiosyncrasies and shortcomings. In D2C transactions, OEMs must win the owner/operator’s business every day, with every attachment sale, service part sale, subscription renewal, as well as the financing that underwrites the transaction.

To sell in any volume direct-to-consumer, an OEM must overcome the fundamental problem of being difficult to do business with. Established OEMs—from consumer durables to industrial machines—do business with a small number of customers in the form of dealers or resellers. This has allowed OEMs the luxury of not investing substantially in customer experience beyond the manufactured product itself. However, starving customer experience of investment is a well-established formula for failure in retail markets.

OEMs are evolving rather than deprecating dealer channels. This means OEMs will bear the cost of maintaining the commercial infrastructure to support both B2C and B2B2C interactions. If OEMs can’t bear the cost, the pursuit of D2C will be short-lived.

We know the prize and potential problems—so, what are the priorities?

The keys to D2C success

Fix your fundamentals

OEMs typically have deficiencies in their readiness to win at D2C. Failing to solve for them dooms every D2C strategy.

Get your consumer-centric domain model in order:

The defining characteristic of OEM “Customer 360” initiatives is the extent to which companies negotiate with themselves over their scope and reach. Bring the arguments to an end with the simplest reference implementation that will do. Do the same for other data families such as manufactured product (as built) specifications, customer operated (as maintained) specifications, and the like. Build an organization to bring these to “market” as data products. The fact that dealers and owner/operators are building models for everything from operations efficiency to service scheduling, and are often starved for comprehensive data, creates demand for secure data products beyond users internal to the OEM. Most of all, make it safe for anybody to surface data quality and completeness problems. Domain models and data products are theoretical, it’s the data that matters; if the data is garbage everything built around it will be garbage.