Anthropic Mythos Preview: Faster patching isn't enough

What this means in practice

The instinctive response to a flood of new vulnerabilities is to patch faster. And although accelerated patching matters, if it's your entire strategy, you're playing cat and mouse, reacting to an attacker's discoveries, competing on their timeline. You'll never get ahead because the economics of discovery is now stacked in a completely different way thanks to AI.

Prioritization

Prioritization is the first focus. More visibility only helps if it drives teams toward the handful of vulnerabilities that materially change risk. The job is not to manage thousands of findings equally; it is to cut that universe down to the first few dozen that matter now. Most organizations are still over-invested in approaches that generate too many false positive results and under-invested in deciding which to solve.

Asymmetric defence

The second is asymmetric defence. Good architecture gives defenders a structural advantage that doesn't depend on winning the patching race: segmentation contains blast radius, identity controls limit what a compromised component can reach and application-layer controls close off exploit paths. Pair that with monitoring built for real-time decisions rather than compliance reporting, and you can respond at the speed the threat demands.

Reducing the attack surface

The third is attack surface reduction, which too many organizations still treat as hygiene rather than strategy. The fastest vulnerability to fix is the one that no longer exists. Decommission unused assets, consolidate tooling, cut unnecessary external exposure. Every path you delete is one an attacker cannot take. The principle may not be new, but the urgency is.