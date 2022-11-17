China Retail tips on live e-commerce (part one)

The New "Thinking" of Live E-commerce

Why is live e-commerce going viral? Because of "interest-based e-commerce."

For consumers, there are three basic decision elements while shopping: needs, touchpoints, and trust.

In the traditional model, the typical purchase decision goes: need - touchpoint - trust. For example, a heatwave triggers a need for AC units. The customer would then go to JD.com or Tmall to look up AC brands and related keywords. After extensive browsing, the customer selects a trusted brand and completes the purchase loop. This behavior is also more compatible with supermarket shopping, where the decision-making time is relatively short.

However, interest-based e-commerce is based on people’s search for a better quality of life rather than a specific need, so that the purchase decision is now: touchpoint - trust - need. Taking skincare products as an example, most women already have an abundance of products and don’t need more. But seeing a famous influencer’s positive opinion on a product creates a sense of trust that they too can get the same result and triggers a need to buy. Swiping videos on Douyin (TikTok) is now the equivalent of shopping.