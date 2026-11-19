Build or buy the AI factory?

Most organizations shouldn't try to rebuild a hyperscaler. They should rent the layers where scale is the only advantage: compute, storage and the physical network. Differentiation should sit higher up, in the routing policy, the data, the evaluation, the workflows and the attribution that tells you which of them is working.

The buy/build boundary is a control decision as much as a cost decision. Residency, sovereignty and lock-in determine which layers you can rent, and unit cost determines which you should. Getting it wrong in either direction is expensive. If you build everything, you fund a platform you can't operate. If you rent everything, you lose the levers that make the factory efficient.

In practice, know which layers you rent and why, and instrument the boundary between what you rent and what you run.

Start with one workflow

The team in the opening approved a budget on the price of a token. What it has to run is a factory. The gap between those statements is closed by measuring one real workflow, not by a better price list.

Pick a single workflow in production; it should neither be a demo or the whole platform. Instrument the request path, including the route it took, the replica it landed on, the time it waited on storage or the network, the retries it needed and the review it consumed. Then divide by the tasks that completed. That's the unit cost, and it's the only number that can be managed.

The first measurement is usually unflattering and instructive. The constraint is rarely where the budget assumed: a route sending long prompts to a replica that keeps missing cache; a queue that looks busy but is waiting on one storage volume; a retry loop that doubles the token count without changing the answer; a review step that costs more than the inference it checks. Each needs an owner.

Fix one layer, then measure again. A program that changes five things at once cannot tell you which one worked.