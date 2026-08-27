The agentic frontier: Modernizing commodities trading through AI ecosystems

Continuing to rely on legacy Commodities Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) systems, which often function essentially as glorified digital ledger books is a major operational risk. When a trading desk spends 60% of its day manually pulling transaction details from messy WhatsApp threads, converting metric tonnes to barrels and cross-referencing PDFs, it is not trading, it is managing operational friction. True modernization means moving from passive systems that simply record what happened yesterday to active, agentic platforms that anticipate and execute what needs to happen right now.

Current market context: What are we seeing?

The largest commodity trading houses are currently navigating a tricky structural transition. Following a period of historic, record-breaking profitability driven by extreme pandemic-era supply chain dislocations, market conditions were seen to be normalizing, but the recent Middle East conflict has put a spanner in the works and has increased volatility and uncertainty significantly. This is forcing a structural pivot away from blunt-force capital deployment toward increasing use of data and sheer technological precision. Some examples of what we are seeing include:

A leading commodities trader is facing highly complex, multi-jurisdictional supply chain dynamics and changing metal and energy flows, the focus has shifted heavily toward defensive margin management and aggressive digital tracking of physical inventory. The big priority here is removing the operational lag between physical movements and risk accounting.

Among major energy and LNG houses: In these fast-moving sectors, trading firms are seeing an explosion in unstructured data variables: everything from real-time pipeline flows to sudden shifts in maritime weather. Success is increasingly dictated by algorithmic speed, prompting heavy infrastructure investments to ingest and parse over-the-counter (OTC) communications faster than competitor desks.

For an asset-integrated firm: With vast industrial asset backbones integrated into their trading businesses, the core focus is bridging the gap between physical logistics, mining output and paper hedging. The commercial leakages they (and the rest of the market) are actively fighting include shipping demurrage, manual validation errors and slow contract processing.

Across all these players, the trends shaping the industry are clear: while algorithmic and electronic trading and large investments in technology ended the “relationship-and-ledger” trader, data and generative AI will take commodities trading to the next level. Gen AI has the potential to significantly shorten the time needed to negotiate complex and exotic trades.

Current challenges and industry complexities

1. Multidimensional data fragmentation and walled gardens

Commodity trading requires integrating an overwhelming volume of diverse external and internal data sources. Fundamental data, real-time market data, satellite feeds and shipping metrics typically live in disconnected walled gardens or isolated software silos. The issue is further compounded by a massive reliance on highly unstructured, domain-specific external communication, ranging from complex legal documents to time-critical transaction details shared across disjointed languages, formats and units. The complexity around data sources and types of data keeps increasing with new commodities being traded, for instance renewables, rare earth elements, etc. A reliable and accurate data solution is a major challenge faced by the industry. Since AI and its associated solutions rely heavily on data availability, this is a challenge that needs urgent attention.

2. Physical supply chain volatility and maritime risks

Unlike purely financial markets, physical merchant trading requires navigating extreme real-world frictions. Geopolitical disruptions like the Iran war, shifting trade lanes, extreme weather events and severe bottlenecks significantly threaten bottom-line profitability. Managing the unique intricacies of maritime transport requires constantly tracking vessel positions, water levels, weather patterns, freight economics and port congestion. Unforeseen delays can instantly dissolve profit margins through unexpected demurrage penalties or asset underutilization if a vessel is forced to sail under capacity.

3. Fragmented AI adoption and legacy CTRM rigidities

While advanced analytics and statistical machine learning models have existed within trading operations for decades, implementation remains highly fragmented across individual desks. Initiatives are frequently disconnected from the core workflow, and traditional CTRM or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems act as rigid anchors that prevent continuous model training and scalability. Furthermore, many organizations treat data perfection as a prerequisite for transformation rather than designing modular, adaptive infrastructures.

The opportunity: Moving from static automation to agentic engines

Integrating agentic systems into the lifecycle can unlock an estimated 10% to 18% uplift in gross trading P&L across execution, risk management and operational domains.