Resilience validation

Before go-live, we ran targeted chaos engineering experiments — intentionally introducing faults into microservices to verify whether dashboards lit up correctly and alerts fired at the right time. This step gave the team confidence that the monitoring stack was trustworthy before it was depended on in production.

Phase 2: Advanced integration and AIOps

The goal of this phase was to extend the platform’s capabilities with deeper integrations and advanced features to enable AIOps use cases. With the foundational telemetry, tagging and monitors-as-code already in place, we could now focus on connecting more systems, enriching the data model with business context, and applying intelligence to move from reactive monitoring to proactive incident prevention.

AWS Integration

We enabled native Datadog integrations with key AWS services critical to the client’s order processing and application workloads:

Amazon RDS : Surfacing slow queries, connection limits and performance bottlenecks.

Amazon SQS : Monitoring queue depth, processing rates and error handling.

AWS Lambda: Tracking cold starts, execution timeouts and business error codes.

Each integration came with a dedicated dashboard, allowing engineers to troubleshoot across both containerized workloads in EKS and managed AWS services without switching tools.

AIOps use cases

With AWS integrations in place, we could now start closing the gap between technical signals and business impact.

Business metric monitoring. The first step was to capture business metrics directly from traces and logs — order creation counts, error code occurrences and other key events that define operational success. This meant alerts could now fire when there was a meaningful drop in successful orders, not just when a technical threshold was crossed.

Trace-driven root cause analysis. Root cause analysis also became faster and more precise. By using distributed tracing, we could follow a single order through every microservice it touched, pinpointing exactly where it slowed down or failed. Latency spikes could now be tied directly to a slow database query, a misbehaving service or even a degraded third-party payment gateway.

Proactive anomaly detection. We also replaced static thresholds with Datadog’s anomaly detection models. These models learned normal patterns — including seasonal variations in traffic — and highlighted deviations early, giving engineers time to act before customers noticed.

Access to dynamic context via MCP and LLM. Finally, we made the platform more accessible by integrating Datadog’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) with GitHub Copilot. This allowed on-call engineers to ask operational questions in plain English — like “Which services had error spikes in the last hour?” — and get direct, actionable results without writing complex queries.

Results and impact

The transformation delivered measurable improvements in both operational efficiency and business performance. By replacing static, noisy alerts with intelligent, context-aware monitors and embedding business metrics into the observability pipeline, the client’s operations shifted from reactive firefighting to proactive prevention.

Improved alerts and observability in action

One of the clearest signs of progress came from rethinking how alerts were defined and triggered: