Evaluating LLM-generated summaries using the Lie algebra framework

Existing evaluation methods generally fall into two camps. The first relies on global similarity metrics, which can detect broad correlations with incompleteness but fail to pinpoint where content is missing. The second group uses supervised QA, natural language inference (NLI), or LLM-as-judge methods. These approaches provide more detailed adequacy signals but come with high costs in data, annotation and ongoing maintenance.

We propose a novel framework that bridges this gap with an unsupervised, one-class classification-inspired (OCC) method. Instead of relying on paired labels or large annotated datasets, OCC focuses on learning the characteristics of a single target class. Applied to summarization, this translates into identifying incompleteness at the segment level. To achieve this, we leverage Lie algebra–based transformations, which allow us to capture subtle variations in semantic flow. The result is a set of interpretable, flow-based signals that highlight where key information may have been omitted, without the overhead of supervision.

We propose a Lie algebra–driven semantic flow framework to identify incompleteness in summaries. In this view, summarization is modeled as a geometric transformation that maps context embeddings into a summary space. Each part of the source text creates a flow vector that shows how much it contributes to the final summary. Incompleteness arises when some segments display unusually low flow magnitudes within a reduced semantic manifold. By formulating the detection as a one-class classification problem, our approach provides a unique balance between theoretical rigor and practical utility in evaluating summaries.

This design produces interpretable, segment-level signals that can be used in human-in-the-loop reviews, guided by a dynamic, mean-scaled thresholding mechanism. The method is unsupervised and delivers an average 30% improvement in F1 over contemporary approaches. The strength of the framework lies in its ability to detect a diverse spectrum of incompleteness — from omissions and paraphrasing losses to partial inclusions.

We call this the Lie algebra–based semantic flow framework for incompleteness detection. Alongside empirical gains, it comes with a theoretical foundation: proving rotation invariance, bounded flow behavior and a severity–coverage Pareto frontier that explains why moderate thresholds maximize performance.

A Lie algebra–based semantic flow framework for incompleteness detection, with a theoretical analysis covering rotation invariance, bounded flows and the severity–coverage Pareto frontier. It has shown 30% improvement over the existing methods on F1 improvements. Qualitative analyses showed that this method identifies omissions, generalizations and paraphrasing losses that similarity-based metrics often under-detect, providing interpretable and actionable evaluation signals.