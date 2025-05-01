The future of data is semantic

Putting semantic data into practice

Putting this into practice is more than just a mindset shift. Semantic data is both founded upon and driving forward several key technologies. To properly understand it, it's worth having a mental model of this technology landscape.

Ontologies

Ontologies serve as the intellectual architecture of semantic data. They are formal, structured representations of knowledge that define not just the things within a domain, but their relationships to one another. While they require standardized vocabulary and syntax (partly to remove ambiguity for machines), effective ontologies reflect the natural language of an organization, instead of imposing artificial terminology. Tools like Protégé help to create these structures, but the real work lies in capturing the semantic richness of an organization's context through carefully defined concepts, attributes and relationships.

The word ontology is sometimes confused with taxonomy, but the distinction is important: where taxonomies primarily concern themselves with names and categories, ontologies go beyond this to describe the relationships between named entities.

Vector search

Vector search represents perhaps the most transformative technology enabling semantic approaches to unstructured data. By using machine learning techniques to represent information numerically as vector embeddings, vector search allows similar data to be retrieved based on semantic relevance rather than exact keyword matches.

These embeddings function as points in a multi-dimensional space, where proximity reflects semantic similarity. When a search query or prompt is processed, it too becomes a vector. This allows the system to identify semantically similar content of many types (text, images, etc), regardless of the specific keywords used, and retrieve information that is likely to be relevant. This capability is enabled by vector databases, a rapidly growing market with diverse offerings like Pinecone and Chroma that can be tailored to specific organizational needs.

Graph databases and knowledge graphs

Where ontologies are the conceptual underpinnings for semantic data, graph databases provide the technical foundation to implement these structures. Unlike traditional relational databases that store information in tables, graph databases organize data as interconnected nodes and edges, focusing primarily on efficiently representing and querying relationships.

Knowledge graphs extend this functionality to create semantically rich representations of real-world entities and their connections. They incorporate ontologies, inference rules and domain knowledge to not just store relationships between entities (like customers, products or actions), but to understand their meaning and enable reasoning about them. Where a graph database can show how two things are connected, knowledge graphs help users consider what those connections might mean.

Semantic layers

Semantic layers are a key element in semantic data. They bridge the gap between technical data structures and an organization's natural vocabulary, and allow people across the business to be able to construct metrics that help them make better sense of their operations.

While semantic layers are well-established components of many enterprise business intelligence tools, they're also evolving to serve new functions, like integrating embedded web apps and chatbots with business data and supporting approaches like analytics-as-code. Semantic layers are most effective in conjunction with the other semantic technologies discussed here, because they make these structures accessible to users.



Tools like Cube, dbt Semantic Layer and GoodData are designed for metrics-focused semantic layers. Other solutions like OntoText, PoolParty, Sinequa and Semaphore offer their own distinct approaches, tailored to different use cases.