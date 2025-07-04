The evolving durable computing tooling ecosystem

The challenges of state management and resilience are well-known, but the emergence of products that specifically respond to these challenges has made the term itself more prominent in industry conversations.

Cook sees a key driver of the current durable computing landscape being internal teams at large organizations working on the challenges of distributed systems. There are a number of examples: Temporal has its origins in Uber, while Apache Airflow comes from a team at Airbnb. The open source Conductor — and its enterprise version, Orkes — were developed inside Netflix. Clearly, given the scale at which such companies operate, the challenges of distributed systems are particularly pronounced.

In a not dissimilar fashion, the team behind Apache Flink also used their own experiences — and user challenges — to drive the development of Restate. (The team has written specifically on the story behind the tool.)

Another durable computing platform worth calling out is Golem. We featured Golem on Vol.31 of the Technology Radar in the latter part of 2024 and highlighted the fact it’s backed by a WebAssembly runtime. As the Golem team explains in a blog post, “WASM gives Golem Cloud the capability to make programs in any programming language invincible — a feat that would be completely impossible with machine code, due to its highly unconstrained nature.”

There are durable computing offerings from major cloud vendors too, with key examples being AWS Step Functions and Azure Durable Functions. However, these are more specifically focused on building and orchestrating serverless workflows within their respective ecosystems. They offer a nice way into durable computing if you’re an Azure or AWS customer, but do not necessarily represent the absolute cutting-edge in the field.