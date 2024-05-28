These ten years have been a period of high growth and learnings; and here are some of my most valuable learnings.

Keep your client first

It’s important to recognize and give time to build client relationships, listen to them and truly understand their challenges and problems. As we are a service-based business, success is associated with how best we understand our clients' problems and respond. It’s key to get this balance right. Ask yourself these questions:

What’s important for the client?

What is sustainable for Thoughtworks?

What works for the team?

Practical tip: I color code important client meetings in my calendar so I don’t miss them amongst other meetings. This tip has also helped me categorize meetings when I am working across multiple streams and stakeholders.

Say ‘yes’ to opportunities

There were so many times I was offered a role, and my instant reflection would be internally: Am I a fit for this role? Can I do this? Is this going to be the right career choice? Regardless of all this introspection, I would often go with the flow. I am so glad I did. There have been countless learnings both on what good looks like and what’s not ideal. Had I not taken up the opportunities I would have probably missed some of these learnings.

Ignore the titles

As I took the opportunities I was offered, I got exposed to a variety of things which has helped me build resilience and get comfortable with my craft. I have performed several different roles and transitioned between being a Business Analyst, Product Manager, Project Manager and Program Manager. All these roles are now just titles for me, I have built the muscle and process to bring order to chaos.Continue to trust the process and ask questions to better understand the problem at hand.

Practical tip: Understand the ask from your role and your responsibilities in context of the gig vs. the role description of the title.