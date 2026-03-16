GNNs: Modernizing fraud prevention in financial services

At Thoughtworks, we believe the path forward requires more than just better models; it requires a new data paradigm. To protect growth without compromising security, financial institutions must move beyond row-based statistical models that cannot distinguish between sophisticated fraud rings and legitimate, high-velocity customers. Modern fraud is inherently relational, hiding in the connections between entities rather than individual transaction attributes.

We have actively embraced this shift, developing a robust proof of concept (PoC) for graph neural network (GNN)-powered fraud detection. This PoC has successfully demonstrated the capability of these methods to capture network-based fraud schemes.

Specifically, our model-building process has validated the ability of GNNs to:

Generate high-fidelity relational embeddings that capture complex, multi-hop risk signals.

Seamlessly integrate these embeddings as features into existing XGBoost classification systems.

Maintain real-time latency using efficient subgraph sampling for inference.

By moving from point-in-time detection to a holistic understanding of the financial ecosystem, GNNs allow for "surgical" precision in risk scoring. They identify the subtle topological patterns of money-mule networks and synthetic identities while simultaneously reducing the friction that erodes customer loyalty.

In a landscape where speed is a requirement and trust is the primary currency, relational intelligence is no longer an elective capability, but an operational necessity. We encourage clients to explore how Thoughtworks can rapidly integrate these GNN capabilities into their existing fraud prevention stack, moving from theoretical interest to quantifiable reductions in fraud losses and false declines.

The evolution of fraud prevention methods and models

Classical machine learning models form the bedrock of nearly every modern fraud detection platform. They are built on a straightforward and historically effective premise: analyze the characteristics of an individual transaction to determine if it is fraudulent.

However, fraudsters today are systematically exploiting this approach. Traditional models were built to catch individual actors committing clearly anomalous acts. Modern fraud, in contrast, is a networked enterprise. It is perpetrated by coordinated groups of actors who intentionally make their individual actions appear completely normal.

The complexity of modern threats — particularly APP scams and money mule networks — hides in the connections between entities rather than in the attributes of the entities themselves. The impact is widespread: more than three-quarters of financial institutions report an increase in APP scams. Similarly, 80% report a rise in "mule activity" on real-time rails. Because payments settle instantly, mules can move stolen funds across multiple accounts in seconds, "layering" the money before banks can react.

Traditional fraud detection systems are stymied by the networked nature of these crimes. As a result, the industry is looking for alternative approaches. This is the precise advantage of graph neural networks (GNNs). Because GNNs are designed specifically to operate on graph-structured data, they make it possible to analyze relationships and detect the coordinated groups driving today’s fraud.

The limitations of tabular models in risk scoring for financial fraud detection

Traditional machine learning models (such as XGBoost or Logistic Regression) excel at processing tabular data, where each row represents a discrete transaction. A core statistical assumption often underlying these approaches is that data points are independent and identically distributed.

In the context of modern fraud, this assumption breaks down. A money laundering scheme involves a chain of dependent transactions, while a synthetic identity ring relies on multiple accounts connected by a shared (often fabricated) address or device. By flattening this relational data into standard tables, traditional pipelines can inadvertently obscure the network topology that increasingly contains critical fraud signals.

This architectural constraint makes it particularly challenging to detect "collective anomalies." Tabular models are highly optimized to find "point anomalies" — discrete outliers such as a sudden, uncharacteristically large withdrawal. Modern fraud rings, however, often orchestrate collective anomalies: groups of transactions that appear perfectly legitimate in isolation but become statistically improbable when analyzed as a connected group. Sophisticated fraudsters actively exploit this by distributing their activity across multiple accounts, aiming to keep individual transactions below the risk thresholds of traditional row-based analysis.

To understand this gap, it helps to look at the specific risk indicators, or features, that different models prioritize. Traditional models rely heavily on attribute features (data describing the characteristics of a single event), making them highly effective at spotting individual behavioral deviations. In contrast, graph models are designed to process structural features (data describing the topology around the event).

Ultimately, while tabular models remain excellent at spotting discrete outliers (e.g., "This transaction amount is unusually high"), they are inherently less equipped to detect structural patterns (e.g., "These funds are moving in a circular pattern across seemingly unrelated accounts").