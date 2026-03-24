From assistants to agents

AI agents represent the next step, operating with the highest level of autonomy and making decisions and taking actions independently to achieve goals defined by humans. But agents can only act effectively when the underlying systems, data and workflows are accessible and designed to support them.

That has serious and far-reaching consequences for how humans and AI can now collaborate, as we explored in a flagship article with Wired, AI won’t take your coding job but it will radically transform it.

Coding is one of the clearest examples where human-AI collaboration is set to be transformed by AI agents, but it’s far from the only one. Agentic AI has the potential to reshape how humans and machines interact, accelerating and enhancing virtually any interaction between the two.

So, with agentic AI now capable of understanding long-term goals and automatically making decisions that drive progress toward them, where do humans fit in? And how must we change the way we work to make the most of this collaborative opportunity?

Humans must remain in the loop as it keeps changing

Using AI across workflows, whether empowering customer service reps or augmenting people out in the field, has always carried a complex set of trade-offs. The kind of workflow transformation AI can deliver brings significant cultural and experiential changes for human teams.

The collaborative relationship between humans and AI has at times proven fraught, largely thanks to misconceptions around AI as a replacement for human ingenuity. In reality, humans will always have a role in AI-enabled loops. But the challenge now is that, thanks to rapid advances in what AI agents can do, what those loops look like keeps changing.

To return to the coding example: today, the role of humans in the AI loop is reasonably clear. AI supports code generation and humans focus more of their time on review, ensuring that what AI delivers is production-ready and meets the necessary standards.

But as AI agents grow in capability, that picture is changing. It’s now practically possible for an AI agent to work for tens (or even hundreds) of hours without breaks, generating vast quantities of production-ready code without further human input. This exposes limitations in how we design workflows, and human review processes become a structural constraint in code delivery.

Over time, AI agents themselves will become capable of tackling that constraint. We’re rapidly approaching a point where agents can support with review, but this requires workflows and integration points that teams intentionally design to enable agent-to-agent coordination and shared context across systems. Once again, the loop transforms and we’re forced to reconsider where humans fit and how both can get the most from these evolving processes.

The key to optimal human-AI collaboration is one small shift in mindset

In the past, decisions around task allocation defaulted to “always human, unless…”. Now that needs to change. Agentic AI is highly capable, and it’s time for teams to start thinking in terms of “always agentic, unless…”. But this shift requires careful consideration of accuracy, risk and accountability. Agents need clear guardrails and governed systems to operate responsibly.

To keep humans in the right places in our evolving workflows, we need to think through the lens of what humans do best, rather than what AI agents are capable of. We should assume agents can assist with most routine tasks and design workflows around our people accordingly. These workflows must be intentionally designed with control points, allowing humans to set intent, define boundaries and maintain oversight.

Every human and every team is different. We all have tasks we excel at and things we wish we didn’t have to handle every day. Agentic AI is an inflection point where we can finally start implementing AI where we actually want it, rather than just where it’s capable of performing tasks to a good standard.

Creatives can focus on ideation, while AI handles execution. Service reps can focus on relationship building rather than routine requests. Clinicians can focus on patient-centric experiences rather than error-prone diagnostic tasks.

For years, AI advocates have painted a picture of a world where AI handles what we don’t want to do, freeing us to focus on what we excel at. With agentic AI, that could finally become reality for millions of us. But the more critical question is: what needs to change in the systems, data architectures and workflows beneath our current processes to enable agents to work at enterprise scale?

How must we rewire our technical foundations to move from isolated experiments to production-ready, agent-enabled operations? Answering those questions is the first step toward an incredible new era of human-AI collaboration.

In the next part of the series, we explore what happens when customer experiences are no longer designed step-by-step, but shaped in real time by intelligent agents.

Stay tuned.