Banking with innovation

Starting as a local bank over 200 years ago, our client has grown to become an industry-leading financial institution with locations across the world. The bank is a true champion of innovation, which has contributed to their monumental success. One offering that has shifted the financial landscape is their private bank division: a service for high net-worth clients, law firm groups, family trusts and money/wealth managers using the bank’s platform.

The international bank had a mission to become truly data-driven: one able to make informed decisions about future growth opportunities while empowering their clients and employees through high-quality information about their portfolio in real-time. In short, our client knows a reliable suite of services adds more value for every customer and fuels growth. But they also know it's easier said than done. From a multi-generational legacy data platform riddled with data quality issues to managing regulatory and compliance laws, navigating the process is challenging. So they needed help creating the global system of tomorrow, today.