The IMC Group (International Meal Company) is one of the largest food service companies in Brazil and a leader in the sector, managing a total network of more than 560 restaurants and 11,000 employees (5,000 in Brazil). As the owner and master franchisor of world-renowned brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC and Margaritaville, IMC has a powerful presence and influence in the segment in countries such as Brazil, Colombia and the USA.

Appetite for digital evolution

As the trend of ordering food for delivery and enjoying meals at home continues to rise among consumers, restaurants that depend on third-party marketplaces to serve their customers struggle with eroding profit margins and the distance it puts between them and their consumer.

To optimize its business operations and boost profitability, the IMC Group recognized the need for a more tailored digital sales strategy. They aimed to go beyond the marketplace's constraints by building closer relationships with customers through personalized experiences, increasing sales and retaining a larger share of revenue. To help achieve its vision of becoming the leading food platform in the country, the company teamed up with Thoughtworks for this initiative.