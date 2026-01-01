Finance runs on trust, resilience, and milliseconds. Legacy cores, fragmented data, and regulatory pressure make transformation harder than it should be.

AI is not the challenge. Making it work safely and at scale is.

At AWS Summit NYC, Thoughtworks is helping financial institutions modernize core systems, unlock real-time intelligence, and build platforms that are ready for what comes next, including the agentic era, where AI autonomously initiates, negotiates, and executes payments.

Visit us in the AWS Industry Zone for a live demo of Financial Fraud Detection and see how Graph Neural Networks and Federated Learning can detect complex fraud rings in milliseconds, without ever exposing your customers' sensitive data.

We helped define agile. We helped define microservices. Now we are shaping AI that works.

Because in finance, there is no room for guesswork.