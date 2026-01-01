Finance runs on trust, resilience, and milliseconds. Legacy cores, fragmented data, and regulatory pressure make transformation harder than it should be.
AI is not the challenge. Making it work safely and at scale is.
At AWS Summit NYC, Thoughtworks is helping financial institutions modernize core systems, unlock real-time intelligence, and build platforms that are ready for what comes next, including the agentic era, where AI autonomously initiates, negotiates, and executes payments.
Visit us in the AWS Industry Zone for a live demo of Financial Fraud Detection and see how Graph Neural Networks and Federated Learning can detect complex fraud rings in milliseconds, without ever exposing your customers' sensitive data.
We helped define agile. We helped define microservices. Now we are shaping AI that works.
Because in finance, there is no room for guesswork.
Modernizing Payments for the Agentic Economy: Foundation Models on AWSSession Details: 2:30 PM-3:00 PM | AWS for Industries Zone
Payments are evolving from simple transactions into intelligent, autonomous interactions, but most financial platforms remain constrained by legacy architectures.
Join Alla Gancz, Global Payments Leader, and Brian Blanchard, Global Vice President Cloud, as they explore how financial institutions can modernize for the agentic era on AWS, using transaction foundation models and graph-based intelligence to enable real-time, AI-native payment platforms that orchestrate agentic commerce and unlock new programmable business models.
AI that works, after hours
Join Thoughtworks for a post AWS Summit New York gathering designed for the conversations that move the industry forward.
Unwind at Oyamel with premium cocktails, light bites, and a highly curated group of leaders across financial services and technology.
This is where the real conversations happen. Attendance is limited, and the room will be filled with the people shaping what comes next.
Date: Wednesday, June 17th
Time: 6:00 - 8:30 pm
Location: Oyamel, 505 W 30th St, New York, NY 10001
Thoughtworks at AWS Summits 2026
Turn cloud potential into AI that works
As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks brings engineering discipline and AI-first thinking to help you move from legacy constraints to intelligent, cloud-native systems on AWS.
Our teams apply proven frameworks and delivery practices to accelerate modernization, reduce risk and turn AWS capabilities into measurable business impact.