No. We assess your systems and dependencies, then agree on the capabilities to modernize first. AI/works™ and AWS Transform help us understand legacy systems and plan incremental changes, rather than defaulting to a complete replacement.
Modernize what matters. Build what's next.
Peak demand, changing shopping habits and complex legacy systems put retail platforms under constant pressure.
Thoughtworks and Amazon Web Services (AWS) help you modernize payments, loyalty and core operations while preparing your data and products for AI-powered commerce.
AWS brings cloud and AI capabilities. Thoughtworks brings retail expertise, product thinking and engineering discipline to turn them into working platforms. We work alongside your teams, designing for peak trading, payment regulation and the demands of connected stores and digital channels.
Peak demand, changing shopping habits and complex legacy systems put retail platforms under constant pressure.
Thoughtworks and Amazon Web Services (AWS) help you modernize payments, loyalty and core operations while preparing your data and products for AI-powered commerce.
AWS brings cloud and AI capabilities. Thoughtworks brings retail expertise, product thinking and engineering discipline to turn them into working platforms. We work alongside your teams, designing for peak trading, payment regulation and the demands of connected stores and digital channels.
AWS Retail Services CompetencyProven industry transformation.
Thoughtworks has achieved the AWS Retail Competency, recognizing our proven track record of helping retailers modernize and innovate on AWS. We combine deep cloud capabilities with 30 years of shaping modern software engineering; delivering high-impact solutions such as secure retail finance platforms and enterprise loyalty programs scaled for millions of shoppers.
Our retail expertise
Payments and credit
Modernize payments and credit platforms to support real-time transactions, data-led lending decisions and new financial services as your business grows.
Loyalty and customer experience
Build flexible loyalty programs with tiered benefits that recognize customer value. Give your teams the ability to evolve rewards without rebuilding the platform behind them.
Core and mainframe modernization
Modernize the systems behind inventory, orders and supply chains in manageable stages. Preserve essential business logic while reducing dependence on systems that are costly to run and difficult to change.
Agentic commerce
Prepare for shopping journeys shaped by AI agents. Connect product, pricing and availability data so agents can interpret your offer, and build experiences that help customers discover and compare products.
Retail on AWS in production
Built on a shared approach to modernization, our solutions help retailers connect existing systems, unlock the value of their data and deliver more intelligent, responsive experiences.
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Retailers don’t need another AI pilot. They need payments, loyalty and product data that hold up at peak trading and keep up with how people shop next. With AWS, we modernize in stages and put working platforms into production.Jay AmburkarSVP, Market Director, Retail, CPG, Travel & Transport Thoughtworks
Retail insights 2026
The technology landscape is shifting from generative to agentic. Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprise apps will include a task-specific agent by the end of 2026; is your retail organization ready to move beyond pilots and deliver AI that works?
There’s never an easy time to be a retailer, but today’s environment is uniquely dominated by unreliable supply chains, soaring customer acquisition costs, and unpredictable consumer attitudes. While many organizations are experimenting with AI, 95% of generative AI pilots are failing to deliver value. This report cuts through the speculation to offer 10 realistic, practical moves retail leaders can make now to build a foundation for 2026 and beyond.
Two ways to get started
AWS provides the secure AI, data and cloud infrastructure. Thoughtworks brings the engineering, modernization and delivery expertise to put those capabilities to work in complex retail environments. Together, we help retailers connect existing systems, accelerate innovation and scale responsible AI with confidence.
Modernizing a core, mainframe or payments estate
Start with the three-day AI/works and AWS Transform workshop. It is a fixed-price engagement with AWS funding and AWS Marketplace procurement, and it leads to a first production slice in three months.
Build a new agentic experience
Start with the AWS Agentic Catalyst Program for enterprises. Focus on a retail use case such as an AI shopping assistant or agent-ready product data—and bring business and technology teams together to move from idea to prototype.
Shaping the future of retail
Explore perspectives, practical guidance and real-world approaches to modernizing retail. From connected retail experiences to responsible AI, discover how we're helping public sector organizations turn emerging technologies into mission impact.
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ArticleAgentic AI and the new dynamics of retail
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ArticleThe agentic enterprise: Building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact
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ArticleHow Thoughtworks combines AI/works™ with AWS Transform to modernize legacy systems for the AI era
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VideoXConf 2026: How AWS thinks about spec-driven development
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ArticleWIRED: The Agentic AI advantage. Fact, fiction and the future featuring AWS, 2025
Frequently asked questions
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Trading calendars and operational requirements inform the delivery plan from the outset. We sequence changes, test critical journeys and plan releases around the periods when your business can least afford disruption.
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Eligible engagements may qualify for AWS funding, including the Migration Acceleration Program. We help you identify the relevant programs and confirm eligibility. The AI/works™ and AWS Transform workshop is also available through AWS Marketplace.
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Yes. We help you get more from your existing AWS platforms by addressing slow releases, fragmented data and systems that are difficult to change. The starting point is the retail outcome you need, not another migration.
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Start with accurate, consistent product, pricing and availability data. Clear attributes and useful context help AI systems understand and compare your offer. We help identify gaps and prioritize the improvements that matter for your intended use case.
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Measures should follow the use case: payment reliability, loyalty engagement, operating cost or release speed. Establish a baseline and clear targets before delivery, then track business outcomes alongside technical performance.