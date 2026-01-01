Peak demand, changing shopping habits and complex legacy systems put retail platforms under constant pressure.

Thoughtworks and Amazon Web Services (AWS) help you modernize payments, loyalty and core operations while preparing your data and products for AI-powered commerce.

AWS brings cloud and AI capabilities. Thoughtworks brings retail expertise, product thinking and engineering discipline to turn them into working platforms. We work alongside your teams, designing for peak trading, payment regulation and the demands of connected stores and digital channels.