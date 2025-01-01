Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Unfinished Business

With Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard
Truth. Tension. Transformation.

What if transformation isn't a project to be finished, but a capability to be built? The traditional model of finite delivery no longer serves a business that's in perpetual motion. Join Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard for Unfinished Business, a candid conversation for leaders on building the systems and mindset required for continuous evolution.

 

This exclusive event series provides a forum for peer-to-peer exchange among senior leaders. We’re skipping the slide deck to make room for what matters most: an honest, open dialogue. The focus will be on your collective experiences, the core challenges you face, and the strategies that are proving effective in leading through constant change.

 

 

Unfinished Business: London Edition

Tuesday October 28, 8-10am, Rosewood London

 

Join us for Unfinished Business: London Edition for your opportunity to walk away inspired to face the challenges keeping you up at night.

 

Agenda (subject to change):

  • 8:00–8:30am: Arrivals & coffee

  • 8:30–10:00am: Breakfast & roundtable discussion

 

Spaces are limited for this exclusive breakfast – secure your spot today.

 

Tuesday October 28, 8–10am

 

