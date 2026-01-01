Join Thoughtworks, AWS, and NVIDIA at Sibos 2026 in Miami Beach

Thoughtworks at Sibos 2026

AI isn't the hard part. Making it work safely, and at scale in financial services is.

Payments are getting faster, richer and more complex, and seven in ten enterprise AI investments still stall within six months. The institutions that will lead are the ones moving from scattered pilots to a shared intelligence layer — one that spans fraud, credit, authorization and payments operations instead of solving each in isolation.

At Sibos 2026, Thoughtworks, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and NVIDIA are showing how that shift becomes real: transaction foundation models as a single, reusable foundation for the behavior behind every transaction, and GPU-accelerated fraud detection already running in production.

If you're attending, we'd love to connect. Find us at Sibos 2026 across three unmissable moments.