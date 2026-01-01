Join Thoughtworks, AWS, and NVIDIA at Sibos 2026 in Miami Beach

Thoughtworks at Sibos 2026
AI isn't the hard part. Making it work safely, and at scale in financial services is.
Payments are getting faster, richer and more complex, and seven in ten enterprise AI investments still stall within six months. The institutions that will lead are the ones moving from scattered pilots to a shared intelligence layer — one that spans fraud, credit, authorization and payments operations instead of solving each in isolation.
At Sibos 2026, Thoughtworks, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and NVIDIA are showing how that shift becomes real: transaction foundation models as a single, reusable foundation for the behavior behind every transaction, and GPU-accelerated fraud detection already running in production.
If you're attending, we'd love to connect. Find us at Sibos 2026 across three unmissable moments.
- Start the day at our First Light Breakfast with AWS and NVIDIA — a conversation on how Transaction Foundation Models are reinventing money movement.
- Join the industry panel session on embedded B2B payments.
- And stop by the AWS booth to see how we built a cloud-native, API-first platform with real-time streaming and AI/ML capabilities.
First Light: exclusive breakfast with Thoughtworks, AWS, and NVIDIA
How Transaction Foundation Models are reinventing money movement
Join Thoughtworks, AWS, and NVIDIA for a curated conversation for a small group of banking and payments leaders, designed to skip the summit noise and get straight to the strategies shaping AI in financial services.
The throughline is the transaction foundation model: an emerging intelligence layer that learns a shared representation of transaction behavior and reuses it across fraud detection, credit risk, authorization, reconciliation and agentic payment orchestration — one foundation instead of a model per problem. It's how institutions are cutting time-to-production by 30–50% while holding the line on governance.
Come hear how financial institutions are moving from pilots to production, and what it takes to get there.
Event details
- Date: September 29th
- Time: 7:30 am - 10:00 am
- Where: Jaya - The Setai Hotel (10 min walk from conference center)
Registration is limited to ensure a high-impact experience. RSVP to secure your spot.
First Light: How Transaction Foundation Models are reinventing money movement
7:30 - 8:15
8:15 - 8:20
Thoughtworks will introduce the partnership with NVIDIA and AWS and how Thoughtworks integrates the technologies in a seamless approach to innovation and value creation
8:20–8:40
Thoughtworks, NVIDIA, and AWS will demonstrate how transaction foundation models can identify patterns across transaction data and support smarter decisions across fraud, customer experience, payment routing, operations and risk
8:40–9:00
A practical discussion exploring:
Transaction foundation model journey and strategic ambition
Moving from experimentation to implementation at scale
Creating value across multiple banking and payments use cases
The data, technology and operating-model foundations required
Governance, explainability and responsible deployment
9:00–9:10
An open conversation with the audience on the opportunities, challenges and next steps for transaction foundation models.
9:10–9:15
9:15–10:00
Let’s meet at Sibos 2026
Whether you want to see the demo, learn more about transaction foundation models, or discuss a challenge in payments or banking modernization, our team is ready to connect. Fill in the form and we’ll be in touch to set up a time.
Join our industry panel during Sibos
In an embedded finance world, payments have to move at the speed of user expectations. Alla Gancz, our global payments leader, moderates a panel with executives from WorldFirst (Ant International), BBVA, the Federal Reserve and Visa on what embedded cross-border payments mean for treasury, marketplaces and B2B platforms — what's delivering results, and what's proving harder than expected.
Find us in the AWS booth at Sibos to know more about how we helped our client build a next-generation payments platform on AWS.
As an AWS Premier Partner with specializations in Financial Services and Mainframe Modernization, Thoughtworks brings engineering discipline and AI-first thinking to help financial institutions move from legacy constraints to intelligent, cloud-native systems. At Sibos 2026, stop by the AWS booth to learn more about how we helped our client build a next-generation payments platform on AWS.
Client story:
Our client's legacy architecture could not keep pace with their ambitions. Working with AWS and Thoughtworks, they built a cloud-native, API-first platform with direct cloud-to-cloud card network connectivity, real-time event streaming via MSK, and AI/ML through Bedrock and SageMaker.
Key metrics
Five nines uptime — automated multi-region failover
- 2 new geographies — enabled for global expansion
- Real-time event streaming — enabled through MSK
Thoughtworks and AWS:
Redefining the future of financial services
From core modernization to AI-driven financial innovation