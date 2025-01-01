Jingbai Zhang Data & AI Solutions Architect

Jingbai Zhang (Kevin) is the lead Data & AI solutions architect for Thoughtworks China with 15+ years experience in data and AI domain. He works with multinational companies in China and offshore to develop their data strategy and design innovative data products. He focuses on data strategy consulting, data governance, data asset assessment, business intelligence and data analysis. He served enterprises like Siemens, Shell, Microsoft, Bank of China, Lenovo, Huawei, PingAn.