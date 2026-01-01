María José Lalama Business Analyst

María José is a Business Analyst on the Agentic AI Research team at AI/works, with experience across product strategy, AI enablement, cross-team collaboration, and agile frameworks. Working across industries, she takes a data-driven approach to delivering business value.

In 2025, she vibe-coded Vivian in 48 hours, a fully functional women’s health education platform, and became an AI mentor at SheHub and Thoughtworks, helping non-technical builders ship with confidence. Combining her background in marketing and AI product development, María created and teaches workshops on her Clarity-First Method, a framework that brings product thinking and an engineering mindset to building production-ready vibe-coded products.