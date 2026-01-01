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Eylem Bars

Eylem Bars

Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing Manager - Europe

Eylem joined Thoughtworks as the Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing Manager for Germany. She started her career in the tech division of a global wholesale company, focusing on brand experience. Since 2023, she has expanded her role to cover all of Europe, helping shape Thoughtworks’ as a top employer in the tech industry.

 

With a background spanning strategic and hands-on Employer Branding, Recruitment Marketing and internal communications, Eylem creates meaningful experiences for candidates and employees while strengthening the brand from within. She has played a key role in organizing flagship events like XConf and Tech Radar gatherings across the region.