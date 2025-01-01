Eylem Bars Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing Manager - Europe

Eylem joined Thoughtworks as the Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing Manager for Germany. Before that, she worked in the tech division of a global wholesale company, focusing on brand experience. Since 2023, she has expanded her role to cover all of Europe, helping shape Thoughtworks’ reputation as a top employer in the tech industry.

With a background in both strategic and hands-on Employer Branding and Recruitment Marketing, Eylem is passionate about creating meaningful experiences for candidates and employees. She also has experience in internal and change communications, always looking for ways to strengthen Thoughtworks’ brand from within. Beyond her day-to-day work, she has played a key role in organizing flagship events like XConf and Tech Radar gatherings across the region.

For Eylem, being an Employer Branding Manager at Thoughtworks is about staying connected to people, having space for creativity, and working in a dynamic, ever-evolving environment. What she loves most about Thoughtworks is the incredible community, talented, brilliant minds coming together to push the boundaries of technology.