Elise West UX lead

Being an experience designer means looking at the world from the point of view of so may different end users. That never gets boring!

I love creating the most value in the simplest way possible. Delight doesn't need bells and whistles. Lean ways of working have opened all of our eyes to developing for people's real needs.

One of the best parts of my role is working with passionate, bright people who genuinely want to use their knowledge and know-how to change the world for the better.

