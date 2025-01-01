Dewald Viljoen Software Developer

I am a software developer and Thoughtworker from Johannesburg. What drives me is all things software and I always look for new ways to improve the delivery of successful projects. I've been involved in many client engagements over the years where I've implemented Continuous Integration and Delivery, modernised old systems and brought automation to new ones. I believe that software has no value if it cannot get to the consumer and that automation is crucial to succeeding at this goal.

I've worked on a multitude of technologies and domains over the years including .NET, Python and Java in Finance, Markets, Communications and a government project.