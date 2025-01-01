Carlo Priva

Carlo Piva Lead Data Architect

Carlo has worked as Lead Architect and Principal Engineer, Technologist for a variety of organizations ranging from startups, trading firms, financial services, global ad tech technology companies, federal government agencies and global consultancies, Carlo has extensive experience in data architecture, data engineering, machine learning and software engineering.

Carlo led multiple self-contained engineering teams and contributed to large scale programs of work in variety of industries with a proven track record of highly effective designs, solutions architectures and hands on code contributions across the breadth of several specialties like analytics, microservices, automation, orchestration, monitoring, his experience also includes modern data platforms, traditional and cloud based data warehousing technologies, self-service data infrastructures and data mesh implementations.