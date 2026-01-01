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Ammara Gafoor

Ammara Gafoor

Healthcare and Life Sciences Strategy Lead, Thoughtworks Europe

Ammara is a principal technology consultant, specializing at the intersection of healthcare/pharma and data. She is an expert in Data Products, Data Mesh, Data Governance and Value Driven Decision Making.

 

In her last role she co-created and implemented a Data Mesh strategy that spanned over 21 business domains, consistently aiming for and achieving shorter lead times to business outcomes by 10-30%.

 

She distinguishes herself by addressing the underlying 'why' of issues before shaping the 'how' of solutions. Ammara currently leads the Healthcare and Life Sciences strategy for Thoughtworks Europe.

 