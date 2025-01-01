With companies increasingly judged by the speed at which they can absorb change and push the envelope of what’s possible in their industries, enterprises are under enormous pressure to invest in initiatives that will define them as innovation leaders.

But the constant and delicate balancing act between attempting to break new ground and fulfilling day-to-day business priorities is creating a sense of ‘innovation fatigue’ among business leaders. What are the forces behind this struggle? Is it even possible for a business to excel at both at once?



In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks experts explain how organizations can identify and remove barriers to meaningful transformation, and create room to innovate for future growth while maintaining operational effectiveness on a day to day basis.