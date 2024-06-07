This collaboration has yielded remarkable results, including a 75% reduction in the time needed to prepare for audits and an 80% decrease in the interval between them, alongside improved data accessibility and clarity.



Thoughtworks partnered with the xpand Foundation to develop an analytics system that transforms TreeO2 data into comprehensive audit reports. Their TreeO2 platform is a detailed tree-tracking system, recording essential information for each planted tree, including location, owner, age, and growth. With RFID tags and regular measurements, TreeO2 provides precise carbon sequestration data, offering a more accurate approach than land-based estimations.