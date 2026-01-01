Agentic Engineering at Scale

Bring coding agents to complex, production systems

Developers are finding agentic coding can deliver significant wins, making it possible to do more complex and sophisticated work faster than before. However, despite this wave of success, translating these gains to real-world software engineering work is another matter.

In other words, how do you make agentic coding work for legacy systems and production code?

In this new book, currently available as part of O'Reilly's Early Release initiative, Thoughtworker Chris Ford provides developers with everything they need to bring their knowledge and experience of AI to bear on their day-to-day work.