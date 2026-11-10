We built an AI control plane to reduce LLM expenses and prevent data leaks

Recognizing the AI control gap

With major LLM providers transitioning from subscription-based models to token-based pricing, controlling token usage instantly became a paramount concern for teams leveraging AI at scale.

As Thoughtworkers, AI-assisted development tools are integrated into our daily workflows. Following this pricing model evolution, actively monitoring and managing developer token consumption across various IDEs and utility tools became essential. However, scaling AI adoption quickly revealed a structural challenge: without centralized routing, every prompt, ranging from simple queries like "what is HTTP 429?" to complex tasks like "refactor this system”, defaulted to the highest-tier, most expensive models at uniform per-token rates.

Beyond financial inefficiency, unchecked AI access introduces serious security and data-privacy vulnerabilities. Without audit trails or protective filters, prompts often expose sensitive corporate IP, personal data (PII) and API credentials to external servers, putting organizations and clients at risk.

As part of our goals around innovation, Thoughtworks recently held an internal event, the AI/works Global Hackathon. Our entry in that event — a tool we called Heimdall — was designed to tackle these challenges.