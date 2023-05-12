When New Retail meets NFTs (Part one)

Left: Water Margin Hero Card by Little Raccoon Dry Noodles (Wu Song)

Right: Crypto Punk #3100

So what is an NFT? It stands for Non-Fungible Token and refers to a non-fungible digital asset based on blockchain technology. NFTs can be images, music, videos, or even just a username. In the internet world, copy-pasting is easy and there is an almost infinite supply of digital content. However, what sets NFTs apart from ordinary images, music, videos, and usernames is that NFTs create an actual 'scarcity' in the digital world. NFTs can be used to represent ownership of virtual assets in the metaverse, which is a virtual shared space where users can interact with each other and a variety of digital assets. NFTs can be bought, sold and traded within the metaverse and the value of the NFT is based on its rarity and perceived value within the metaverse.

In terms of information, Web 1.0 is "read-only," Web 2.0 is "read-write," and Web 3.0 is "read-write-own." By creating digital scarcity, NFTs are destined to play a vital role in Web 3.0. But what role should the retail industry play in this future and what impact will the advent of NFTs have on new concepts for brands and companies? How can we empower New Retail with NFTs?

New Ecosystems: when NFTs meet retail brands

Many traditional brands worldwide are gradually moving towards a digital reality and NFTs are seen as its gateway. NFT mania is attracting interest from brands that seek to translate the growing interest in digital assets into more publicity for their campaigns. According to the research firm Strategy Analytics, the transactional market for the metaverse is expected to reach $6.1 billion this year and nearly $42 billion globally by 2026. This is opening up new markets for NFTs that allow brands to 'tokenize' physical products and services and connect with the next generation of consumers.

Since 2021, NFTs have grown from a niche concept of secondary market hype to a broader field of brand marketing. Regardless of industry and project size, NFTs have tremendous potential for branding and creating business opportunities, from strategy planning and technology development to final deployment. Dole Sunshine recently announced plans to sell a range of original digital artwork as NFT and donate the proceeds to hunger relief programs. Procter & Gamble has auctioned off digital artwork inspired by its Charmin brand of toilet paper and plans to donate the proceeds to charity. A growing number of retail brands have already capitalized on the current craze around NFTs. By auctioning off digital artwork associated with the brand or products for promotion, brands are looking to increase brand awareness among new demographics.