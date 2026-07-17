Modularity and mortality: The importance of ‘skin in the game’

Mortality drives modularity

When we examine genuinely successful, highly modular ecosystems, like, for example, WordPress, Drupal, Linux or Android, we find they’re almost entirely powered by extension, plugin or ‘commands and pipes’ architectures.

Let’s take the (perhaps) most controversial example. While many technologists often look at the aesthetic messiness of a platform like Drupal, they also, if they're being honest with themselves, wonder how it achieved such massive, resilient scale.

Its secret isn’t a pristine API or superior initial design; it might, though, be the ever-present threat of mortality. Biologically, evolution involves death. These plugin ecosystems may be thriving because they possess an inherent process for shedding the less fit members over time. If a plugin fails to adapt, becomes bloated or loses its utility, it 'dies' and is never used again.

In contrast, enterprise codebases frequently suffer from absolute immortality. Nothing ever dies. We accumulate layers of technical debt like sedimentary rock, in great part because we deprioritize the forcing functions that might compel clean contracts — a primary prerequisite for the gradual, incremental evolution of individual components.

When you build a plugin for external users, you're forced into a strict separation and a proper contract because you don’t know who your consumers are. But when we build internal enterprise codebases for our colleagues or our future selves, we are too close to each other. The boundaries aren't enforced, so we choose the shortest path to call a function, and the architecture degrades.

Many teams migrate to microservices because they feel the codebase is 'too big to reason about.' But often they fumble the opportunity to meaningfully modularize. Breaking your system down until you have one entity per service isn't modularity; it's an architectural panic attack that leads to a 'distributed monolith'. The issue here is that boundaries which are purely technical rather than conceptual don’t solve the monolith problem. They just introduce another problem, that of network latency, to the already spaghetti-tending code.