Reinventing home security systems with AI

In order to move quickly and understand how to tackle the opportunity, we ran a series of discovery workshops to define the core problem, map common user journeys and identify the key use cases. We then narrowed the scope to the first “thin slice” - a piece of a working solution - to deliver on.

The solution we designed has a chat user interface (UI) to transcribe spoken input, generate an AI response, and play back that response in audio. For fast prototyping we used Streamlit to build the prototype UI application and leveraged AI capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The fully functional AI concierge system can independently handle different scenarios by tailoring its response to interact with people in a natural way. For example, it can greet guests, instruct delivery people on where to safely leave a package and defend against intrusive requests.

To do this we developed a prompt engineering strategy to guide the AI security concierge in effectively managing conversational exchanges across various scenarios. We identified the many common user intents, as well as categories to manage unanticipated interactions and provide a safeguard for the AI to maintain a courteous dismissal.

To ensure that security and privacy was built into the prompt engineering framework, we conducted initial testing on the AI’s response accuracy and evaluated the system’s resilience to defend against adversarial attacks. We were able to demonstrate the AI’s capacity to safeguard against unanticipated interactions and adversarial requests.

We also refined the prompt structure to distinct sections which not only optimized the AI’s operational efficacy, but also facilitated easier updates and future scalability. The specialized AI concierge is built with a customizable framework to accommodate household-specific configurations and to allow Swann to personalize settings, like defining the AI’s personality.

Extraordinary impact delivered



The working prototype was showcased at the Consumer Technology Association (CES) conference in Las Vegas where it was named an Honoree in the Smart Home category. The annual awards program recognizes outstanding design and engineering in technology products for consumers. After the success at CES conference, Swann is on the path to productionizing the world’s first AI-enabled security concierge and bringing it to customers this year. It marks a new era for Swann, laying down the foundation to build its future range of AI-powered products.