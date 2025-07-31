Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA), a global leader in heavy equipment auctions, recognized the urgent need to modernize its digital infrastructure. With a legacy technology stack spanning 25 years and built largely through acquisitions, the organization faced increasing technical debt, talent attrition risks, and rising demand from buyers and sellers for a modern digital experience. In partnership with Thoughtworks, RBA embarked on a comprehensive platform transformation designed to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and create a sustainable foundation for innovation.

Business drivers

The modernization initiative was sparked by a clear set of challenges: redundant legacy systems, increasing maintenance costs, and the growing gap in speed to market keeping pace with business need. Moreover, RBA's customer base—particularly buyers—had begun to expect a seamless digital experience, much like what they encounter in other industries.

There was also a growing strategic awareness: without a bold move to modernize, RBA risked further continued reliance on aging systems, the loss of talent and the inability to keep up with the eventual change in expectations of their customers. The leadership team made the bold decision to act proactively, setting the vision for a modern auction management platform that would define the company's next decade.