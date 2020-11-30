Millennium & Copthorne Hotels is known across the world for its collection of four and five-star hotels. They pride themselves on offering outstanding comfort, amenities and customer service.





Starting in Singapore in 1989, the group has expanded rapidly and currently has 120 hotels, in 70 locations around the world. Nothing is more important to Millennium & Copthorne Hotels than their customers, and the groups' focus is to provide top quality accommodation for both business and leisure travellers.





To ensure that their online booking experience is as easy and straightforward as possible, the group enlisted the help of Thoughtworks, who setup pop-up design studios within three of the hotels in Singapore. The idea was to develop on-the-fly, booking engine prototypes and seek first-hand customer feedback from real hotel guests; building an internet booking system that is shaped by customers.





The pop-up design studios were extremely customer-centric; within just three days, enough customer feedback had been collated to shape the booking system developments and enhancements.