Transforming healthcare provider engagement using AI

Data-driven AI tools for smarter interactions

We collaborated with the client to design and deliver a suite of AI-powered tools designed to equip their teams for more effective HCP engagement:

Intelligent recommendation engine: At the solution's core is an AI-powered "Next best action" (NBA) engine, grounded in a robust data platform that integrates diverse data sources. This tool provides go-to-market representatives with deep insights into HCP preferences and habits and recommends the most effective actions and communication strategies for each HCP, helping representatives build stronger relationships and influence prescribing decisions with greater precision.

AI Assistant for representatives: To further support representatives, we launched the "Handy Reference" AI assistant. This application provides immediate support across key representative activities:

Product Q&A: Delivers quick, accurate answers to product questions, citing source materials directly.

Content search: Efficiently locates relevant articles and digital content across channels to share with HCPs.

Patient case search: Finds successful patient cases from the company's repository to enrich HCP discussions.

This assistant helps representatives prepare for visits, handle questions in real-time and conduct effective follow-ups, significantly enhancing their commercial workflow.

Successfully developing these tools required overcoming complex compliance standards, intricate system integrations and enabling accurate knowledge extraction from a wide range of sources.

Transforming engagement, efficiency and trust

The implementation of these AI-powered solutions delivered significant value across the business’ go-to-market function: