Personalizing the customer profile to offer a better shopping experience

With the explosive growth of ecommerce and digital channels, intensified by the pandemic, the need for seamless and consistent customer experience online has never been greater.

Coles Group Limited operates some of Australia’s largest retail chains, including their flagship supermarket chain and household name, Coles. The parent company also operates hundreds of convenience and liquor stores, each with its own brand and customer-facing online channel, which offers users unique experiences, built using different technologies.

Their vision is to have a single customer view enabled by a centralized login service and portal to allow them to better understand a customer and to provide a personalized and consistent brand experience across all of their channels in the future.

In taking a step closer towards this vision, Coles partnered with Thoughtworks on a tightly scheduled four month project to develop a new customer profile management portal on the Coles app with the ability for a customer to view and edit their profile as a minimum viable product.