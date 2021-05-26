BMMRO - Powering scientific research, remotely

The Bahamas Marine Mammal Research Organisation (BMMRO) was established to protect and conserve marine mammals using scientific research and educational outreach.

BMMRO has succeeded in changing policy, putting the Marine Mammal Protection Act into place which prohibits the capture of marine mammals in the Bahamas. Their research on Beaked Whales was able to prove that they strand coincidentally with Navy sonar testing, resulting in a decrease in the amount of noise made by warships and submarines in the ocean. But policy changes like this require irrefutable data, and BMMRO’s data collection and management were all paper driven, and so progress was frustratingly slow.